Agrani Bank PLC. brings banking closer to home in Bashundhara

Corporates

Press Release
20 October, 2024, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2024, 08:39 pm

Related News

Agrani Bank PLC. brings banking closer to home in Bashundhara

Press Release
20 October, 2024, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2024, 08:39 pm
Agrani Bank PLC. brings banking closer to home in Bashundhara

Agrani Bank PLC. inaugurated its 979th branch on 20 October, 2024, in Bashundhara, Dhaka, naming it 'Basundhara Residential Area Branch' with the aim of further expanding banking services.

Wahida Begum, Chief Executive Officer (current charge) of Agrani Bank, inaugurated the branch as the chief guest. The bank's Deputy Managing Directors, Tahmina Akhter and Kazi Abdur Rahman, along with Md. Abul Bashar, spoke as special guests.

Under the chairmanship of AKM Fazlul Haque, General Manager of Dhaka Circle-1, Shamsul Alam, General Manager (Credit), Md. Abu Hasan Talukder, General Manager of Dhaka Circle-2, Shahinur Sultana, General Manager (ID) of Agrani Bank, was also present at the opening ceremony.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Bashundhara Residential Area Branch Manager Marful Islam, Evercare Hospital Chief Financial Officer Mohammad Mainur Rahman Bhuiyan, along with local public representatives, dignitaries, respected customers, businessmen, and bank officials were present at the event.

#corporates / #tbs / #Agranibank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

20h | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

23h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Laptop accessories you didn’t know you needed

2d | Brands
'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

3d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Anti-discrimination students demand the resignation of the president and the formulation of a new constitution

Anti-discrimination students demand the resignation of the president and the formulation of a new constitution

28m | Videos
Musa will be treated in Singapore

Musa will be treated in Singapore

38m | Videos
Ex-land minister living in London despite travel ban: Al Jazeera report

Ex-land minister living in London despite travel ban: Al Jazeera report

Now | Videos
Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

1h | Videos