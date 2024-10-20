Agrani Bank PLC. brings banking closer to home in Bashundhara

Agrani Bank PLC. inaugurated its 979th branch on 20 October, 2024, in Bashundhara, Dhaka, naming it 'Basundhara Residential Area Branch' with the aim of further expanding banking services.

Wahida Begum, Chief Executive Officer (current charge) of Agrani Bank, inaugurated the branch as the chief guest. The bank's Deputy Managing Directors, Tahmina Akhter and Kazi Abdur Rahman, along with Md. Abul Bashar, spoke as special guests.

Under the chairmanship of AKM Fazlul Haque, General Manager of Dhaka Circle-1, Shamsul Alam, General Manager (Credit), Md. Abu Hasan Talukder, General Manager of Dhaka Circle-2, Shahinur Sultana, General Manager (ID) of Agrani Bank, was also present at the opening ceremony.

Bashundhara Residential Area Branch Manager Marful Islam, Evercare Hospital Chief Financial Officer Mohammad Mainur Rahman Bhuiyan, along with local public representatives, dignitaries, respected customers, businessmen, and bank officials were present at the event.