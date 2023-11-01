Agrani Bank PLC awarded national prize for Best Presented Annual Report

Agrani Bank PLC has been honored with the first-place Gold award for the 'Best Presented Annual Reports 2022' among public sector banks by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB). The award was presented to Agrani Bank during a special ceremony held on October 30, 2023 at the Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka.

During the event, this prestigious award was handed over by the Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi to Dr. Zaid Bakht, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Agrani Bank. Director Kashem Humayun, Md. Shahadat Hossain FCA, Managing Director and CEO Md. Murshedul Kabir, Deputy Managing Director Shyamal Krishna Saha, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Muhammed Didarul Islam FCA of Agrani Bank were also present.

Distinguished guests at the event included the State Minister of Planning Dr. Shamsul Alam, Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce Tapon Kanti Ghosh, Senior Secretary of the Economic Relations Division Sharifa Khan, Executive Vice President of Micro-credit Regulatory Authority Md. Fasiullah, Director General of NGO Burau SK Md. Manirujjaman FCA, Chairman of RCPAR-ICAB Mohammad Humayun Kabir FCA, President of ICAB Mohammad Moniruzzaman FCA, Chairman of FRC Dr. Hamidullah Bhuyia, Commissioner of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission Dr. Mizanur Rahman along with other prominent bankers, industrialists, business leaders, and economists were present at the event.