Agrani Bank pays homage to Father of the Nation

TBS Report
15 August, 2021, 04:05 pm
Agrani Bank Limited paid homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on his 46th Martyrdom Anniversary.

On the occasion, Mohammad Shams-ul Islam, Managing Director and CEO of the bank, Kashem Humayun and K M N Manjurul Haque Lavlu, member of the board of directors, laid a wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu at Bangabandhu Memorial Museum.

A virtual meeting was also held titled 'Bangabandhu, you are freedom, you are Bangladesh'. The chief guest of the meeting was Zayed Bakht, Chairman of the Board of Directors and presided over by Mohammed Shams-Ul Islam, MD and CEO of the Bank. Others including Convener of Muktijoddha Sontan Command and 3000 employees and oficials of the bank attended the meeting.

