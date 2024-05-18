Agrani Bank organises training on improving leadership in branch management

Corporates

Press Release
18 May, 2024, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2024, 03:20 pm

Related News

Agrani Bank organises training on improving leadership in branch management

Press Release
18 May, 2024, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2024, 03:20 pm
Agrani Bank organises training on improving leadership in branch management

Agrani Bank Training Institute (ABTI) has organised a five-day training workshop on improving quality of leadership in branch management

The workshop was inaugurated on Saturday (18 May) at the ABTI training room in the capital's Dhanmondi, reads a press release.

Acting CEO of Agrani Bank and Deputy Managing Director Wahida Begum attended the event as the chief guest. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The special guest at the event was Agrani Bank's General Manager, Md Aminul Haque. The Director and Deputy General Manager of ABTI, Md Rezaul Karim, chaired the event.

"The role of branch-level operations is very significant for the country's economic development. You are expected to contribute to the nation's economic progress by dedicating yourself to customer service, adhering to regulations, and enhancing the bank's business," said Wahida Begum in her speech as the chief guest. 

She also conducted a session.

Agrani Bank Training Institute (ABTI)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Ethnic and Pret

Bending the rules with female panjabi

1d | Mode
Mohsin Ul Hakim, a senior journalist of Jamuna Television played a pivotal role in convincing the Sundarbans pirates to surrender. Photo: RAB

How one journalist helped Sundarbans pirates mend their ways

1d | Panorama
The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been a vocal defender of Israel. Photo: Reuters

For the US, the meaning of genocide is a moving goalpost

1d | Panorama
Asma Khan’s cooking is a homage to her royal Mughlai ancestry and the busy streets of Calcutta. In the photo is Khattey Andey, a preparation of eggs cooked with tamarind pulp, which Asma made for Easter. Photo: Courtesy

Nothing beats food of Puran Dhaka and biyebarir biryani: Asma Khan

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russian troops entered at least 10 km inside Kharkiv

Russian troops entered at least 10 km inside Kharkiv

54m | Videos
From rugged mountains to forests in 30 years

From rugged mountains to forests in 30 years

1h | Videos
The UK is falling behind in the Asian food market

The UK is falling behind in the Asian food market

4h | Videos
New launch of Google ‘Google Astra’ will also find lost things

New launch of Google ‘Google Astra’ will also find lost things

4h | Videos