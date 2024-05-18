Agrani Bank organises training on improving leadership in branch management

Agrani Bank Training Institute (ABTI) has organised a five-day training workshop on improving quality of leadership in branch management

The workshop was inaugurated on Saturday (18 May) at the ABTI training room in the capital's Dhanmondi, reads a press release.

Acting CEO of Agrani Bank and Deputy Managing Director Wahida Begum attended the event as the chief guest.

The special guest at the event was Agrani Bank's General Manager, Md Aminul Haque. The Director and Deputy General Manager of ABTI, Md Rezaul Karim, chaired the event.

"The role of branch-level operations is very significant for the country's economic development. You are expected to contribute to the nation's economic progress by dedicating yourself to customer service, adhering to regulations, and enhancing the bank's business," said Wahida Begum in her speech as the chief guest.

She also conducted a session.