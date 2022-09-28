Agrani Bank organises doa mahfil to celebrate PM’s brithday

On the occasion of the 76th birthday of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the eldest daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, a doa and milad mahfil was organised by Agrani Bank Limited.

The event was attended by Managing Director and CEO Md Murshedul Kabir on 28 September at Agrani Bank's head office, reads a press release.

Deputy Managing Director Md Habibur Rahman Gazi, Md Anwarul Islam and Md Monirul Islam, general managers, executives of the head office, leaders of various affiliated organisations of the bank were present.