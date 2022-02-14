Agrani Bank organises case management workshop

Agrani Bank Training Institute (ABTI), Dhaka organised a virtual workshop titled "Suit Management" on 7 February.

Managing Director and CEO of Agrani Bank Ltd Mohammad Shams-ul Islam inaugurated the workshop as the chief guest and instructed the trainees to be more cautious in providing banking services as well as to be proactive in eradicating the ongoing cases against the bank.

The workshop was attended by General Manager (CFO) of the bank Md Monawar Hossain, FCA, and was presided over by ABTI Deputy General Manager and Director Supravha Saeed, reads a press release.