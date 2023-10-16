Agrani Bank organises 75-day loan recovery programme

Corporates

Press Release
16 October, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2023, 07:03 pm

Agrani Bank PLC has launched an initiative aimed at reducing classified loans and ensuring prompt loan recovery.

Starting on 16 October, this 75-day loan recovery programme will run until 29 December, reads a press release.

The announcement of this special initiative was made by Md Murshedul Kabir, MD and CEO of the bank during the 898th virtual board meeting chaired by Dr Zaid Bakht, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the bank. 

The meeting directed all circles, corporate branches, zonal offices, and branches to be vigilant that no new loans will be classified and to achieve the desired target of reducing classified loans by regularising the collection of classified loans and recovering unclassified loans. 

Apart from addressing loan classification issues, the initiative aims to promote all banking activities, including deposit collection, loan distribution, remittance collection and foreign trade in order to increase income and reduce expenses in 2023 with the expectation of achieving the projected operating profit. 

The virtual meeting was attended by directors and top management of Agrani Bank and representatives from the Bangladesh Bank.

