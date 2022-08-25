Agrani Bank MD Shams-ul Islam’s farewell reception held

Corporates

TBS Report
25 August, 2022, 09:30 pm
25 August, 2022, 09:33 pm

Agrani Bank MD Shams-ul Islam’s farewell reception held

TBS Report
25 August, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 25 August, 2022, 09:33 pm
Agrani Bank MD Shams-ul Islam’s farewell reception held

The retirement farewell reception of Agrani Bank's Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Shams-ul Islam was held Thursday (25 August).

Agrani Bank Chairman Zayed Bakht was present at the programme as chief guest, reads a press release.

Agrani Bank directors KMN Manjurul Haque Lablu, Tanzina Ismail and Shahadat Hossain FCA were the special guests.

Deputy Managing Director Md Habibur Rahman Gazi presided over the event as guest of honour. Deputy managing directors Md Anwarul Islam and Md Monirul Islam were the guests.

In his speech, bank Chairman Zayed Bakht recalled the contributions and achievements of the outgoing managing director and CEO.

Shams-ul Islam started his career at Agrani Bank Limited as a financial analyst in 1984. 

