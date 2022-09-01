Agrani Bank MD pays tribute to Bangabandhu

The newly appointed Agrani Bank Limited Managing Director (MD) and CEO Md Murshedul Kabir paid tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

He paid tributes to Bangabandhu's portrait at Dhanmondi 32. After paying respects with flowers, a delegation led by Agrani Bank MD observed a minute of silence, said a press release.

Agrani Bank Deputy Managing Director Md Habibur Rahman Gazi, Md Anowarul Islam, Md Monirul Islam and others were present at this time.