Agrani Bank launches 'Accelerating Progress-2022' for business improvement

Agrani Bank has announced a 101-day special action plan aimed at creating significant breakthroughs in all major business indicators and achieving business targets.

Dr Zaid Bakhat, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank, unveiled the special programme as chief guest Monday (19 September), said a press release.

In His speech, Chairman Dr Zaid Bakhat said the banking sector is evolving faster than ever before. So We must be ready to serve the customer quickly, correctly and easily.

Md Mirshedul Kabir, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank, was present as the special guest in the occasion.

He advised all concerned to adopt and follow unbeatable strategies to achieve the business targets for the year and onward.