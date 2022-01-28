Agrani Bank Khulna circle arranges annual performance evaluation meeting

Agrani Bank Ltd held a virtual meeting on the bank's Khulna circle's performance on Thursday (27 January).

The meeting reviewed and evaluated the circle's annual performance with Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank Mohammad Shams-Ul Islam in the chair, reads a press release.

Deputy Managing Director of Agrani Bank Anwarul Islam; General Manager of Khulna circle Md Monowar Hossain; managers of Khulna circle, corporate and circle chief, as well as other executives were present in the meeting.

MD and CEO Mohammad Shams-Ul Islam expressed his satisfaction over the bank's performance in the past one year.

He said that Agrani Bank, the name given by the father of the nation himself, will continue to move forward. "We will move forward for the economic liberation under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the daughter of Bangabandhu, in the construction of Bangabandhu's Sonar Bangla"

He instructed all officials to bring banking services within people's reach and strive to improve the quality of service.