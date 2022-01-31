Agrani Bank holds workshop on suit management 

A virtual workshop on "Suit Management" was recently organised by Agrani Bank Training Institute in Dhaka.

Mohammad Shams-ul Islam, Managing Director and CEO of Agrani Bank inaugurated the workshop as the Chief Guest, reads a press release.

He instructed the trainees to be more cautious in providing banking services as well as to be proactive in reducing the ongoing cases of the bank.

The workshop was specially attended by General Manager (CFO) Md Monwar Hossain and was presided over by ABTI Deputy General Manager and Director Suprava Sayeed.

