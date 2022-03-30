Agrani Bank holds tea party with exporters

Agrani Bank Limited organised a tea party with prospective exporters of the bank's 16 AD branches with a view to achieving business goals for the advancement of national economic growth.

Agrani Bank Chairman Zayed Bakht was present as the chief guest, read a press release.

Mohammad Shamsur-ul Islam, managing director and CEO of the bank presided over the function while deputy managing directors Habibur Rahman Gazi, Anwarul Islam and Md Monirul Islam were present as special guests.

Md Mozammel Hossen, general manager at International Department of the bank gave the inaugural address outlining the aims and objectives of the event.

Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Shamsur-ul Islam assured the prospective exporters saying that the door of cooperation of Agrani Bank is always open for them as a supportive stakeholder for business progress.