Agrani Bank holds seminar on effective performance management 

A Webinar on "Effective Performance Management" was held recently by Agrani Bank Training Institute on Sunday.

Bangladesh Bank Deputy Governor Abu Farah Md Naser was present as the chief guest at the seminar held virtually, said a press release.

Mohammad Shams-ul Islam, MD and CEO of Agrani Bank was present as the special guest.

Agrani Bank Deputy Managing Directors Md Habibur Rahman Gazi, Md Anwarul Islam and Md Monirul Islam also joined the seminar.

In the webinar, in the light of Bangladesh Bank's BRPD Circular, issues like interest waiver policy, loan rescheduling and restructuring policy issued by Agrani Bank and the target disbursements allocated in the 3rd phase of the announced incentive package for the CMSME sector were discussed.

The Bangladesh Bank Deputy Governor called on Agrani Bank to play a greater role in keeping the country's economy moving.