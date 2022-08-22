Agrani Bank holds seminar on effective performance management 

Corporates

TBS Report 
22 August, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2022, 09:58 pm

Related News

Agrani Bank holds seminar on effective performance management 

TBS Report 
22 August, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2022, 09:58 pm
Agrani Bank holds seminar on effective performance management 

A Webinar on "Effective Performance Management" was held recently by Agrani Bank Training Institute on Sunday.

Bangladesh Bank Deputy Governor Abu Farah Md Naser was present as the chief guest at the seminar held virtually, said a press release. 

Mohammad Shams-ul Islam, MD and CEO of Agrani Bank was present as the special guest. 

Agrani Bank Deputy Managing Directors Md Habibur Rahman Gazi, Md Anwarul Islam and Md Monirul Islam also joined the seminar.

In the webinar, in the light of Bangladesh Bank's BRPD Circular, issues like interest waiver policy, loan rescheduling and restructuring policy issued by Agrani Bank and the target disbursements allocated in the 3rd phase of the announced incentive package for the CMSME sector were discussed.

The Bangladesh Bank Deputy Governor called on Agrani Bank to play a greater role in keeping the country's economy moving.

Agrani Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

A fork in the road for development financing

12h | Thoughts
Just as Vito Corleone realised too late which rival Don was pulling the strings against him, it looks ever more as though the oil price has been driving markets all along. Photo: Bloomberg

'The Godfather' insight on what’s driving markets

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Reporting during crisis: Can the media affect macroeconomic outcomes?

12h | Panorama
Asus Zenfone 9. Photo: Collected

Asus Zenfone 9: A pint-sized powerhouse!

13h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

How to score better in IELTS?

How to score better in IELTS?

1h | Videos
Expatriate workers' insurance premiums increasing

Expatriate workers' insurance premiums increasing

1h | Videos
How Bangladesh is more affected by Ukraine-Russia war situation

How Bangladesh is more affected by Ukraine-Russia war situation

1h | Videos
New initiative to save electricity

New initiative to save electricity

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

2
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

5
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings

6
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs