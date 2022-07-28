Agrani Bank holds milad on Sajeeb Wazed Joy’s birthday

Agrani Bank held a Milad on the occasion of the birthday of Prime Minister's son and her Information and Communication Technology Advisor Sajeeb Ahmed Wazed Joy.

On the occasion of the 51st birthday of Sajeeb Ahmed Wazed Joy the Milad and Doa Mahfil was held at Agrani Bank Limited's central prayer hall on 27 July, reads a press release.

Mohammad Shams-ul Islam, managing director and CEO of Agrani Bank Limited, was present as the chief guest at the Doa and Milad mahfil held after Asar prayers.

Deputy Managing Directors Md Habibur Rahman Gazi, Md Anwarul Islam and Md Monirul Islam were special guests.

Also present were General Manager Abdullah Al Mamun, Md. Akhtarul Alam and other senior executives, officers, leaders of Freedom Fighters Children Parliament Command, CBA leaders and employees.

In the speech of the chief guest, MD and CEO Mohammad Shams-ul Islam said, "Sajeeb Wazed Joy, the grandson of Bangabandhu, the noble son of the Prime Minister, has dedicated himself following the footsteps of his grandfather and mother for the prosperity of the country and the nation. I pray to Almighty Allah for all the members of the Bangabandhu family.

Later, at the end of the Milad, everyone present participated in the prayers led by the imam of the central prayer hall.