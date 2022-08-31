Agrani Bank holds milad as part of month-long Mourning Day programmes 

Agrani Bank Limited organised a milad mahfil on Wednesday (31 August) as part of its month-long programmes marking National Mourning Day.

Managing Director and CEO of the bank Md Murshedul Kabir was the chief guest at the milad mahfil, reads a press release.

Deputy managing directors Habibur Rahman Gazi, Md Monirul Islam and Md Anwarul Islam were the special guests. General managers, deputy general managers and CBA leaders were also present at the event.

In his speech, Agrani Bank MD and CEO Murshedul Kabir paid deepest respect to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family members who were killed on 15 August.