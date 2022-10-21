Agrani Bank holds discussion meeting in Barishal

TBS Report
21 October, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2022, 09:25 pm

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

The Barishal circle of Agrani Bank on Friday (21 October) held a discussion meeting titled "Meet the Borrower" as part of the implementation of a 101-day special action plan of the bank under the title Ujjivit Agrajatra-2022.

Agrani Bank Managing Director and CEO Murshedul Kabir was present at the meeting as the chief guest, reads a press release.

The chief guest in his speech gave instructions to all for the successful implementation of the CMSME incentive package announced by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He also advised all concerned to create a glorious history for Barisal circle by increasing all business indicators like deposits, loans and advances, profits, foreign remittances and non-interest income besides reducing classified loans and audit objections.

The meeting was chaired by Golam Kibria, general manager of Barishal Agrani Bank.

Deputy Managing Directors Md Habibur Rahman Gazi Md Anwarul Islam were present as special guests.

Executives, Corporate Branch Heads, Regional Heads and all Branch Managers of the bank's Barishal circle were also present in the meeting.

