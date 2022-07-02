Agrani Bank gets top sustainability rating 

Agrani Bank has been awarded the top sustainability rating from Bangladesh Bank.

Governor of Bangladesh Bank Fazle Kabir handed over the crest and certificate of honour to Agrani Bank MD and CEO Mohammad Shams-ul Islam, readsa a press release.

Also present at the time were Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank Abu Farah Md Nasser, General Manager of Agrani Bank Limited Dr Md Abdullah Al Mamun and other senior executives and officials.

The award is given on the basis of various indicators including green finance, rural financing, number of women borrowers and financing for sustainable agriculture among banks and financial institutions.