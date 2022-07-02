Agrani Bank gets top sustainability rating 

Corporates

TBS Report 
02 July, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2022, 10:20 pm

Related News

Agrani Bank gets top sustainability rating 

TBS Report 
02 July, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2022, 10:20 pm
Agrani Bank gets top sustainability rating 

Agrani Bank has been awarded the top sustainability rating from Bangladesh Bank.

Governor of Bangladesh Bank Fazle Kabir handed over the crest and certificate of honour to Agrani Bank MD and CEO Mohammad Shams-ul Islam, readsa a press release. 

Also present at the time were Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank Abu Farah Md Nasser, General Manager of Agrani Bank Limited Dr Md Abdullah Al Mamun and other senior executives and officials.

The award is given on the basis of various indicators including green finance, rural financing, number of women borrowers and financing for sustainable agriculture among banks and financial institutions.

Agrani Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

13h | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Sapiens – A Graphic History 

1d | Book Review
Black-naped Monarch male Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Black-naped Monarch: A sovereign who never abandoned the Indian subcontinent

1d | Panorama
The 136-year-old company on its last legs

The 136-year-old company on its last legs

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Bangabandhu Tunnel to change lives of million

Bangabandhu Tunnel to change lives of million

26m | Videos
Sowari Ghat's fresh fish market

Sowari Ghat's fresh fish market

31m | Videos
Ukraine changes war strategy under Russian pressure

Ukraine changes war strategy under Russian pressure

1h | Videos
Rajshahi Metropolitan Police observes 30th founding anniversary

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police observes 30th founding anniversary

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Tech startup ShopUp bags $65m in Series B4 funding

5
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years

6
Investor Hiru fined Tk2cr for market manipulation
Stocks

Investor Hiru fined Tk2cr for market manipulation