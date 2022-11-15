Agrani Bank gains operating profit of over Tk1,100 cr 

TBS Report 
15 November, 2022, 09:55 pm
State-owned Agrani Bank Limited achieved an operating profit of Tk1,100 core until October 2022. 

Despite the declining foreign remittance flow of the country, Agrani Bank has managed to collect foreign remittances of Tk11,055 crore till October 2022, which is the highest among state-owned banks and the second highest among all banks in the country, said a press release Tuesday (15 November). 

"There is no liquidity crisis at Agrani Bank. Deposits from honourable customers are safe and secure," it read. 

Agrani Bank also maintained the first position among state-owned banks in remittance growth for more than 10 years.

The bank is playing a major role by importing the majority of fuel oil in order to maintain the country's production and export speed. 
 

