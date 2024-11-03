Agrani Bank elects new Chief Executive Officer

03 November, 2024, 07:40 pm
03 November, 2024, 07:40 pm
Agrani Bank elects new Chief Executive Officer

Md Anwarul Islam officially took charge as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Agrani Bank PLC.

He was appointed the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for a three-year term through a circular issued by the Financial Institutions Division of the Ministry of Finance. Md Anwarul Islam began his career as a Senior Officer at Agrani Bank in 1988. Over his career, he served as the General Manager of Dhaka, Khulna, and Faridpur Circles, as well as the Zonal Head of Jashore and Jhenaidah zones. He also leads multiple branches as the branch manager with great skill and dedication. On November 1, 2021, he was promoted to Deputy Managing Director.

Md. Anwarul Islam's academic journey is a testament to his commitment to excellence. He holds an M.Com in Accounting from the University of Rajshahi and an MBA in Finance, showcasing his strong academic background. His professional development is further underscored by his Diplomaed Associate status at the Institute of Bankers, Bangladesh. He has actively participated in numerous national and international training programs and seminars, including the "Investment Fair and Road Show" in Italy and Germany and the "Open Source Leadership Programme" in Malaysia.

