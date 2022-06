Agrani Bank has donated Tk15.84 lakh to prime minister's Education Assistance Trust Fund.

Nilanjana Chakma, assistant general manager at Sustainable Finance Division, handed over a pay-order of Tk15.84 lakh to Kazi Delwar Hossain, joint secretary of the trust office on 15 June.

Officials of Agrani Bank and PM's Education Assistance Trust were present during the handover of the pay-order, reads a press release.