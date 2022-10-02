Agrani Bank Cumilla circle hosts view exchange meeting 

An event to meet the borrower and a business exchange meeting was held in Cumilla circle as part of Agrani Bank Limited's 101-day special action plan titled "Accelerating Progress 2022."

The managing director and CEO Md Murshedul Kabir was the chief guest of the meeting held on Saturday at the Bureau of Bangladesh Auditorium said a press release.

Along with deputy managing director Md. Habibur Rahman Gazi and Md Monirul Islam, other high officials of the banks and valued clients and borrowers of the bank were present. Md Abul Bashar, General Manager, Cumilla Circle, presided over the meeting.

Md Murshedul Kabir tapped special attention and gave directions to increase the deposits of the bank as well as achieve operating profit.