Agrani Bank celebrates Victory Day and Golden Jubilee of independence

Corporates

TBS Report
16 December, 2021, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 16 December, 2021, 05:32 pm

Related News

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Like every other year, this year also Agrani Bank Limited celebrated Victory Day and the Golden jubilee of great independence with due dignity.

As part of the day's program, Chairman of the board of directors Dr Zaid Bakht and Director KMN Manjurul Hoque Labloo placed a wreath on the portrait of Bangabandhu at the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in Dhanmondi 32, reads a press release.

They were accompanied by Deputy Managing Directors Md Rafiqul Islam, Md.Habibur Rahman Gazi, Md Anwarul Islam, general managers, deputy general managers, president and general secretary Officers Association, CBA president, general secretary and president and general secretary of Freedom Fighters Children Command.

In the morning, managing director and CEO Mohammad Shams-ul Islam laid a wreath at Shaheed Zafar Chattar in front of Agrani Bank Limited's head office. He was accompanied by the deputy managing director, senior executives, leaders of various organizations, officials and employees.

In order to mark the day, a banner with the words of the prime minister was placed in front of Agrani Bank's head office.

A virtual discussion titled "Instilling the spirit of Liberation War and the use of digital technology to build Shonar Bangla as envisioned by the Father of the nation" was organised in the evening.

 

 

