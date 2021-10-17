Agrani Bank celebrates Sheikh Russel’s 58th birth anniversary

TBS Report
17 October, 2021, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2021, 09:07 pm

Agrani Bank Limited observed the 58th birth anniversary of Sheikh Russel, the youngest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, on Sunday.

A prayer program (Milad Mahfil) was held marking the occasion at the central prayer room of the bank, said an Agrani Bank press release.

The bank's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Shams-Ul Islam, Deputy Managing Director Md Rafiqul Islam, General Managers Monwar Hossain, Md Anwarul Islam, Dr Md Abdullah Al Mamun, Md Akhtarul Alam, Md Shamsul Hoque, Md Fazle Khoda, Hossain Iman Akand, Enamul Mowla, AKM Fazlul Hoque, Md Abdus Samad Patwary were present at the occasion.

