Agrani Bank branch level leadership training workshop inaugurated

A ten-day long training workshop organised by Agrani Bank Training Institute titled "Leadership Development at Branch Level" was inaugurated on Sunday (4 September).

Chairman of Agrani Bank Ltd Dr Zaid Bakht was present as the chief guest in the opening ceremony, reads a press release.

In his speech as chief guest, Zaid Bakht said, "It is very necessary to increase communication skills and human qualities in leadership development. We hope to build a customer friendly leading bank by developing your communication skills and human qualities."

Deputy Managing Director of Agrani Bank Habibur Rahman Gazi was the special guest.

Deputy General Manager Suprova Saeed, director of ABTI presided over the ceremony.