Agrani Bank branch level leadership training workshop inaugurated

Corporates

TBS Report
04 September, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 04 September, 2022, 10:17 pm

Related News

Agrani Bank branch level leadership training workshop inaugurated

TBS Report
04 September, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 04 September, 2022, 10:17 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

A ten-day long training workshop organised by Agrani Bank Training Institute titled "Leadership Development at Branch Level" was inaugurated on Sunday (4 September).

Chairman of Agrani Bank Ltd Dr Zaid Bakht was present as the chief guest in the opening ceremony, reads a press release.

In his speech as chief guest, Zaid Bakht said, "It is very necessary to increase communication skills and human qualities in leadership development. We hope to build a customer friendly leading bank by developing your communication skills and human qualities."

Deputy Managing Director of Agrani Bank Habibur Rahman Gazi was the special guest.

Deputy General Manager Suprova Saeed, director of ABTI presided over the ceremony.

 

Agrani Bank Training Institute (ABTI) / workshop

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Tanveer Ahmed posed for a photo at his Banani office with the company&#039;s flagship mobile game Dragon Village recently. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The country’s first mobile game developer company took root from a programming book bought from Nilkhet

15h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How do you deal with loss-making state-owned enterprises?

13h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Pakistan’s ghosts loom over Imran Khan

10h | Panorama
Photos: Color Clouds

Color Clouds: has gentrified ‘Hawai Mithai’

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

Boat journey in Rajshahi celebrating communal harmony

Boat journey in Rajshahi celebrating communal harmony

3h | Videos
Lyricist Gazi Mazharul Anwar no more

Lyricist Gazi Mazharul Anwar no more

5h | Videos
PM Hasina to visit India Monday

PM Hasina to visit India Monday

7h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Zimbabwe make history by beating Australia in 3rd ODI

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

3
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

4
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride

5
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Energy

Impact of tax cut on diesel price will be known in 2-3 days: BPC chairman