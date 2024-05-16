Agora Limited gears up for nationwide expansion: Bringing modern retail to every corner of Bangladesh

Corporates

Press Release
16 May, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2024, 10:22 pm

Agora Limited gears up for nationwide expansion: Bringing modern retail to every corner of Bangladesh

Press Release
16 May, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2024, 10:22 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Agora the renowned pioneer retail giant, celebrated the grand opening of its newest branch in OASIS Ispahani Colony, Plot # 39, Boro Moghbazar, Ramna, Dhaka- 1217 on 16 May 2024, ushering in a new era of convenience and community engagement.

This ambitious plan promises to revolutionize the shopping experience for Bangladeshi consumers, making Agora's world-class offerings and services more accessible than ever before.

During this ceremony, Our Director In-Charge Muallem Choudhury, Mudassir Murtaza Moin, Director, and COO Khandaker-Nur-E-Burhan, Agora Limited were also present. With a strategic focus on strategic locations and market potential, Agora aims to introduce a series of different superstore formats.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

From bustling urban centers to suburban enclaves, these upcoming expansions are poised to revolutionise retail dynamics, offering unparalleled convenience and variety to shoppers of all stripes.

Also, Agora is driving to explore franchising opportunities, allowing local entrepreneurs to partner with the brand and bring the Agora experience to new regions. This strategy has the potential to rapidly increase Agora's footprint and cater to the diverse needs of communities across Bangladesh.

Agora is always grateful to the valued customers, partners and employees for invaluable feedback, unwavering support and dedication to the continuous improvement of the business.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

BD Kayaking gives you the opportunity to escape the world for some time while drawing you closer to nature. Photo: RAJIB DHAR

BD Kayaking: A calm getaway in a fast-paced city

9h | Explorer
Unusually-timed halos of Northern Lights recently surprised the world—courtesy of the biggest solar storm in more than 20 years. PHOTO: Reuters

Where to see the northern lights all over the world

9h | Explorer
Even though IDF’s Netzah Yehuda battalion meets the Leahy Law, they are not sanctioned by the US. Photo: Bloomberg

How the US shields Israel from its own laws

10h | Panorama
Gulshan Lake. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

What is the quality of Dhaka's lake waters?

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How hosting Euro 2024 could impact the German economy

How hosting Euro 2024 could impact the German economy

24m | Videos
Antony Blinken plays guitar and sings in a bar in Ukraine

Antony Blinken plays guitar and sings in a bar in Ukraine

2h | Videos
What is the reason for the negative trend in the capital market?

What is the reason for the negative trend in the capital market?

3h | Videos
Biden and Trump agree to June and September debates

Biden and Trump agree to June and September debates

1h | Videos