Agora Limited gears up for nationwide expansion: Bringing modern retail to every corner of Bangladesh

Agora the renowned pioneer retail giant, celebrated the grand opening of its newest branch in OASIS Ispahani Colony, Plot # 39, Boro Moghbazar, Ramna, Dhaka- 1217 on 16 May 2024, ushering in a new era of convenience and community engagement.

This ambitious plan promises to revolutionize the shopping experience for Bangladeshi consumers, making Agora's world-class offerings and services more accessible than ever before.

During this ceremony, Our Director In-Charge Muallem Choudhury, Mudassir Murtaza Moin, Director, and COO Khandaker-Nur-E-Burhan, Agora Limited were also present. With a strategic focus on strategic locations and market potential, Agora aims to introduce a series of different superstore formats.

From bustling urban centers to suburban enclaves, these upcoming expansions are poised to revolutionise retail dynamics, offering unparalleled convenience and variety to shoppers of all stripes.

Also, Agora is driving to explore franchising opportunities, allowing local entrepreneurs to partner with the brand and bring the Agora experience to new regions. This strategy has the potential to rapidly increase Agora's footprint and cater to the diverse needs of communities across Bangladesh.

Agora is always grateful to the valued customers, partners and employees for invaluable feedback, unwavering support and dedication to the continuous improvement of the business.