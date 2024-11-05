Agora launches twenty fifth outlet at Paikpara-Mirpur

Agora Limited, a pioneer in retail excellence and a leading superstore brand, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its twenty-fifth and second franchise outlets.

This new location marks an exciting milestone in the company's expansion strategy, designed to offer excellent products and enhanced services to valued customers and new visitors to the Paikpara community.

In the opening ceremony, Director in Charge Muallem Choudhury, COO Khandaker-Nur-E-Burhan and other high officials were present.

With this new opening, Agora Limited continues its journey of expansion and innovation. It strives to meet its customers' evolving needs while maintaining its commitment to sustainability and customer satisfaction.