Agora launches twenty fifth outlet at Paikpara-Mirpur

Corporates

Press Release
05 November, 2024, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2024, 03:31 pm

Related News

Agora launches twenty fifth outlet at Paikpara-Mirpur

Press Release
05 November, 2024, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2024, 03:31 pm
Agora launches twenty fifth outlet at Paikpara-Mirpur

Agora Limited, a pioneer in retail excellence and a leading superstore brand, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its twenty-fifth and second franchise outlets.

This new location marks an exciting milestone in the company's expansion strategy, designed to offer excellent products and enhanced services to valued customers and new visitors to the Paikpara community.

In the opening ceremony, Director in Charge Muallem Choudhury, COO Khandaker-Nur-E-Burhan and other high officials were present.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

With this new opening, Agora Limited continues its journey of expansion and innovation. It strives to meet its customers' evolving needs while maintaining its commitment to sustainability and customer satisfaction.

#Agora / #tbs / #corporate

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Elevating milestones: The power of ‘announcement gifts’ in creating memories

1d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

A flower bouquet that lights up

2d | Brands
The Axia’s straightforward exterior combines a flat nose with LED headlamps and position lights. PHOTOS: MD Abu Saeed Miad

Perodua Axia: Modest, budget-friendly and functional

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Trump-Kamala: Who will get 270 Electoral College?

Trump-Kamala: Who will get 270 Electoral College?

23m | Videos
Pollster's Poll: Who's Sitting in the US Power

Pollster's Poll: Who's Sitting in the US Power

1h | Videos
US presidential election: What Trump said about surviving an assassination attempt

US presidential election: What Trump said about surviving an assassination attempt

2h | Videos
US Presidential Election: How Kamala Harris Can Win

US Presidential Election: How Kamala Harris Can Win

3h | Videos