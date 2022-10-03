Agora launches flagship outlet in Uttara

TBS Report
03 October, 2022, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2022, 01:11 pm

Photo: Courtesy
A Flagship outlet has been launched by Agora Limited at 𝐀𝐭𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐞 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 (𝐀𝐓𝐂), 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝟒, 𝐔𝐭𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐚, 𝐃𝐡𝐚𝐤𝐚 (opposite of Scholastica School).

During this opening ceremony, 𝐌𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐦 𝐂𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐝𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐲, director In charge, Agora Limited; 𝐊𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐫 𝐍𝐮𝐫-𝐄-𝐁𝐮𝐫𝐡𝐚𝐧, chief operating officer, Agora Limited and all the top officials from Agora Limited were present, reads a press release. 

They inaugurated a FREE FESTIVAL programme including exciting deals and product discounts. Currently, there are now total 16 outlets of Agora in Dhaka, 1 in Chattogram, and 2 in Sylhet.
 

