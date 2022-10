Agora launches flagship outlet in Uttara

A Flagship outlet has been launched by Agora Limited at ๐€๐ญ๐ฅ๐š๐ง๐ญ๐š ๐“๐ซ๐š๐๐ž ๐‚๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ซ (๐€๐“๐‚), ๐’๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ ๐Ÿ’, ๐”๐ญ๐ญ๐š๐ซ๐š, ๐ƒ๐ก๐š๐ค๐š (opposite of Scholastica School).

During this opening ceremony, ๐Œ๐ฎ๐š๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ž๐ฆ ๐‚๐ก๐จ๐ฎ๐๐ก๐ฎ๐ซ๐ฒ, director In charge, Agora Limited; ๐Š๐ก๐š๐ง๐๐š๐ค๐ž๐ซ ๐๐ฎ๐ซ-๐„-๐๐ฎ๐ซ๐ก๐š๐ง, chief operating officer, Agora Limited and all the top officials from Agora Limited were present, reads a press release.ย

They inaugurated a FREE FESTIVAL programme including exciting deals and product discounts. Currently, there are now total 16 outlets of Agora in Dhaka, 1 in Chattogram, and 2 in Sylhet.

