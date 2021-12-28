AGM of World Travellers Club held

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of World Travellers Club Limited was held on Saturday (25 December).

Club President Tauhida Sultana presided over the AGM held at Officers' Club, Dhaka, reads a press release.

Vice-President of the club and Chairman of Express Insurance Syed Al Farooque, former Vice-President of FBCCI Kamal Uddin, eminent businessman Nasir Majumder, and board member Sabina Yasmin spoke in the event.

The annual report has been approved in the meeting.

Tauhida Sultana and Syed Al Farooque have been elected as the president and vice-president of the club for the next executive board.