AGM of DBH: Shareholders approved 15% Dividend

The shareholders of DBH Finance PLC. approved 15% cash dividend for the year ending December 31, 2023, as proposed by the Board of Directors, according to a press release.

The approval was given at the 28th annual general meeting (AGM) of the company held recently by using the digital platform with its Chairman, Nasir A Choudhury in the chair. The meeting was attended by its Vice Chairman, A.M.R Chowdhury, and its directors Mehreen Hassan, Bar-at-law, Syed Moinuddin Ahmed, Nazir Rahim Chowdhury, Khandkar Manwarul Islam, Maj. Gen. (Rtd.) Syeed Ahmed BP, Professor Imran Rahman, Managing Director & CEO Nasimul Baten, Company Secretary Jashim Uddin, FCS, as well as the general shareholders.

While replying to the queries of the general shareholders, MD & CEO Nasimul Baten highlighted the achievement of DBH with the lowest level of Non-Performing Loan which is 0.86% only. He also mentioned about various CSR projects of DBH.

The chairman in his speech, expressing satisfaction over the performance of DBH, said that despite the difficult operating conditions and overall slowdown in the economy, the company's performance demonstrated its resilience and strength. The initiatives undertaken by the management to improve risk management and service quality contributed positively to continuing its profit, he said hoping that this trend will continue in the future also.