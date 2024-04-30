AGM of Bank Asia Securities held

The 13th Annual General Meeting of Bank Asia Securities was held recently.

Romana Rouf Chowdhury, chairman of Bank Asia Securities Limited, signed the company's Audited Financial Statement for the year ended 31 December 2023, prior to the AGM held at the Board Room of Bank Asia PLC in Dhaka, reads a press release.

Directors Md Abul Quasem, Kazi Sanaul Hoq, Sohail R K Hussain, Md. Sazzad Hossain, SM Anisuzzaman, Mohammad Ibrahim Khalil; Sumon Das, chief executive officer, Md Anisul Alam Sarker, company secretary and Md Nahid Raza, head of Finance of the company were present at the meeting.

Director Nafees Khundker joined the meeting through online.

