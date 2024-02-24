After Rangpur, Sylhet and Chattogram, BRAC Career Hub launches in Khulna

BRAC has inaugurated a Career Hub in Khulna, signifying a significant effort to connect job seekers with employers, thereby fostering an effective relationship between the two.

The launch event for the Career Hub, organised by BRAC's Skills Development Program (SDP) with support from KFW, took place at the Mohila Krira Complex in Khulna on Saturday, 24 February 2024.

Rashida Begum, Additional DIG, Khulna Metropolitan Police was present as Honourable Guest at the event. In addition, BRAC's Senior Director, People, Culture and Communications, Moutusi Kabir; Head of Secretariat, Climate Bridge Fund, Dr. Mohammad Golam Rabbani; Associate Director, BRAC Skills Development Programme, Tasmiah Tabassum Rahman; and Programme Manager Shahriar Islam was also present at the event.

Rashida Begum, Additional DIG, Khulna Metropolitan Police stated, "Job interviews often inquire about prior experience, yet even in the absence of such, opportunities for skills development are available through the career hub. This avenue subsequently aids job seekers in exploring a range of employment possibilities."

In her inaugural speech, Moutushi Kabir, BRAC's Senior Director, People, Culture and Communications, said, "Consider Career Hub as your ally in advancing your career, your reliable resource for addressing all career-related inquiries. Here, you'll find guidance on shaping a prosperous life post-education. BRAC Career Hub endeavours to establish connections with available job opportunities, cultivate essential skills for recruitment assessments, and bolster the confidence of aspiring job seekers."

Tasmiah Tabassum Rahman, Associate Director, BRAC Skills Development Programme said, "There are three primary reasons why a student may fail to secure employment matching their qualifications upon completing their studies: inadequate job information, insufficient career guidance, and limited job opportunities. Career Hub aims to address these concerns by providing guidance and support to job seekers in navigating these challenges.

The main attraction of the second part of the opening ceremony was the mesmerising performance of Artcell.

According to Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) 2022 data, the current unemployment rate in the country stands at 3.53 per cent. The labour force survey-2022 published by the BBS indicates that the rate of Bachelor's degree holders in the country has increased from 11.2 per cent in the fiscal year 2017 to 12 per cent in 2022. The survey also reveals that the number of unemployed graduates has nearly doubled in these five years, reaching around 400,000 in 2017.

An analysis of government data from the last few years shows that more than 2 million youth enter the workforce every year in the country with little or no practical knowledge and skills. A 2021 survey conducted by the Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) states that 66 per cent of National University graduates are unemployed. Many jobseekers have never received career counselling or guidance, hindering their ability to develop skills according to employers' needs.

The situation is particularly challenging for women and persons with disabilities due to fewer opportunities to acquire expected skills, negative social attitudes, limited movement opportunities, and societal pressure.

In response to this scenario, employers are also seeking skilled manpower. Taking this into consideration, BRAC initiated this endeavour by establishing career hub centres in Rangpur and Sylhet in 2020. Subsequently, the fourth career hub was opened in Chattogram in 2023, and now in Khulna.

An online platform has also been launched to reach the youth more intensively. Plans are underway to open Career Hub centres in Cox's Bazar and Dhaka this year. This event in Khulna marks the launch of Career Hub services and related facilities for youth, employers, government partner institutions, and other relevant authorities.