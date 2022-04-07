Afran Nisho becomes brand ambassador for Mr White Detergent Powder

Renowned TV actor Ahmed Fazle Rabbi, popularly known as Afran Nisho, has signed a contract as the brand ambassador for Mr White Detergent Powder, a brand of Quazi Enterprises Ltd.

According to the contract, the actor will be promoting the leading detergent powder brand, said a press release.

Afran Nisho said he was excited and hoped he could help the brand image of Mr. White Detergent Powder.

Afran Nisho signed a contract at the head office of Quazi Enterprises Ltd recently.

Quazi Nazmul Abedin, managing director of Quazi Enterprises Ltd, Rafikol Amyeen, chief executive officer, Md. Abu Sayeed Bhuiyan, head of HR, Suvas Chandra Sarker, head of Sales, Istiaque Nahid, senior brand manager and Nahida Begum, brand manager of Mr White Detergent Powder and Rahber Khan, managing director and, Kazi Musfiqur Rahman, chief executive officer, and Joy Chanda‍, brand planning and servicing director of Papyrus Communications Ltd were present at the signing ceremony on behalf of their respective organisations.