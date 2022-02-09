Afnan Diamond and Jewelleries launches new shop in Chattogram

TBS Report
09 February, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2022, 10:29 pm

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Afnan Diamond and Jewelleries has launched a new shop in Khulshi area of Chattogram Wednesday (9 February).

MA Malek, editor of Dainik Azadi spoke as the chief guest of the inauguration ceremony, reads a press release.

Actors Mamunun Emon, Tanha Tasnia and Mou Khan; and Managing Editor of Dainik Azadi Wahid Malek attended the event as special guests.

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Founder of Chittagong Field Hospital Dr Bidyut Barua, President of Khulshi Town Centre Business Association Syed Rumman Ahmed, Media personality Faria Akhter, Fayez Ahmed of Akib Shipping Line, among others, spoke on the occasion.

Lion Fakhrul Ahmed Faisal, owner of Afnan Diamond and Jewelleries, said, "We can guarantee 100% quality of our jewellery." 

He further said, "In the next one month, if you make gold jewellery, we will not charge any making cost. We will also provide a 30% discount on all types of diamonds."

