Affordable products for RMG workers at factory premises through bKash payment

TBS Report 
15 June, 2022, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2022, 02:46 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Garment workers of Asrotex Group, who receive salary through bKash, can now purchase daily necessities at affordable prices from fair price shop "Bansai Bazar Sodai" at the factory premises.

Bansai Bazar Sodai, a grocery shop installed inside the factory for daily necessities including food, will facilitate the workers to enjoy cashless transactions through bKash wallet after receiving their salaries.

It will save their time and cash out cost as well. Besides, it enables them to get habituated to secured and easy digital transactions, reads a press release. 

With the initiative of bKash, the outlet of "Bansai Bazar Sodai" was inaugurated at the premises of Asrotex Ltd at Mawna in Gazipur recently.

Md Shakhawat Hossain Bhuiyan, director (HR, admin and finance) of Asrotex Ltd; Dara Abu Zubair, senior adviser of Asrotex Group; ATM Mahbub Alam, head of Payroll Business of bKash and Ashraful Alam Bachchu, MD of Bonsai Bazar Sodai were present at the event.

For the benefit of the workers, fair price shops have been installed at the premises of different garments with the initiative of bKash since 2021.

Under this initiative, a total of seven fair-price shops – six outlets of "Sulov Baazar" and one "Bansai Bazar Sodai" – have been set up in different garment factories.

There are plans to launch around 20 more outlets fair price shops at different factories by this year.

Currently, more than eight lakh workers are receiving salaries through bKash.

Not only disbursing salary, bKash is also working on building a sustainable ecosystem for RMG sector.

In this regard, bKash is developing its merchant network in and around the labour-intensive areas, installing sanitary napkin vending machines for the female workers in the factories, and facilitating insurance services and other services for the workers. As a result, workers are able to better manage their finances digitally by utilizing the salary received through bKash. 
 

