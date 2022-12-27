AFD approves Bangladesh €609M in loans under Host Country Agreement

In 2022, AFD and the Economic Relations Division of the Government of Bangladesh signed a Host Country Agreement (HCA) for the establishment of AFD activities in Bangladesh, a successful outcome of years of negotiations between the French and Bangladesh governments.

This was a crucial step which came after 10 years of operation and over 20 projects financed in the country.

AFD has become a major development partner of Bangladesh.

For the single year of 2022, €278.3 million (loans and grants) were approved, and an unprecedented amount of €183.5m was disbursed.

"AFD has more than doubled the amount of its financing in the course of the last 3 years. This only bears witness to the trust between our two countries, France and Bangladesh," AFD Country Director for Bangladesh, Benoit Chassatte, said.

The totals for the cumulative years 2021-2022 are: - €609 million of loans and grants approved by AFD Board - €543m of loans and grants signed - €313m disbursed In total, since the start of its operation in Bangladesh in 2012/2013, AFD's Board has approved a cumulated amount of 1 420 M€ of concessional loans and grants for Bangladesh.

In Bangladesh, AFD operates in a variety of sectors. These are energy, water, sanitation, public transport, health, safety and social protection and all projects must present a high level of climate benefit.

AFD finances projects owned by the Government, state-owned companies or municipalities.

Industries of the private sector can benefit from a concessional loan from AFD through credit lines to state-owned banks or financial institutions such as Bangladesh Bank, IDCOL or BIFFL.

AFD maintains a close relationship with several other development partners such as the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, European Union, KfW and EIB.

A number of projects are co-financed with one or more of those institutions.

AFD is exploring new locations and sectors in Bangladesh. It is planning to finance a sanitation project in Chattogram and is looking to contribute to the development of the blue economy.