Advocate Badiul Alam: A life lived in faith

Disclaimer: The article below is written by Sharfuddin Alam Sadi, the eldest son of late advocate Badiul Alam. All opinion expressed in this article reflects the views of the author, not of The Business Standard.

Father's Day was observed last week, lots of us sent flowers, cards, gifts, took dad to brunch or even called our fathers to say, 'Happy Father's Day' but, my gift to my late father Al-Haj Advocate Badiul Alam will include remembering what a great life he lived based on just values.

The life, legacy, and achievement of my late father can best be described by a beautiful verse from the holy Qur'an, "I have created jinn and mankind only that they worship me." (Sura Adh Dhariyat, Ayat 56). He believed that we should lead an honest life through our profession, speak out against injustice and unfairness, help and care for the poor and the less fortunate, share our knowledge through writings, raise family with high morale values, ethics and proper education, refrain from back-biting, be humble and soft spoken and offer our prayers one way or the other.

Somehow, Allah gave him the ability to lead a well-balanced life between materialism and spirituality; separating his professional life from his personal one.

He was a prominent lawyer of the Chittagong Judge Court and could have led a luxurious life with a lavish house and a fancy car but wealth never attracted or distracted him from his goal in life-trust in God, family, hard work, and opportunity for all. Therefore, as a man of principle, he led a simple, disciplined yet dignified life. He had some very close friends in his professional and personal life and earlier this year, when I was visiting home I went to see one of my father's closest friends. As soon as he saw me, he hugged me and with tears in his eyes told me that he would never get a friend like my father in his life.

In society, we tend to isolate people when we are in disagreement with them or when we do not get reciprocation of something we did for them. But, that was never the case with Abba, he was always accommodating in nature. He was the first to visit somebody being neglected or isolated and never asked for the return of a favour.

This noble quality made him a unique person, as he was always there when one needed to talk to somebody. Yet, he was a lawyer by profession. He followed precisely what Dale Carnegie wrote in his book, 'How to win friends and influence people.'

He never criticised others and justified this by saying, 'God does not propose to judge man until the end of his days. Why should you and I?' My respected mother used to say that Allah gave Abba a mouth that opened only when he was in court. When it came to his profession, his talking would be brief but precise and to the point in cross-examination or argument of a case.

Abba always emphasized the need for respect towards law and order and the importance of civic duty. While visiting us in 1992, I was asked to perform the duty of a polling officer in the primary election and I hesitated as it would be for the whole day with minimum pay. But, he reminded me that it was the duty of a citizen to perform such a task regardless of the wages.

When I was growing up, sometimes, I used to beat up servants or complain to him about the driver not teaching me how to drive. Once, he find out what happened after coming back from court and advised me not to mistreat the poor and said that Allah tested the rich by giving wealth and we were only the caretaker of the wealth of Allah. In this regard, I remember what my loving youngest sister told my better half in 1990, 'Bhabi, with all the money my Abba earns, our whole family can go around the world every year, but God knows where the money is going.' It's true that after coming from court he used to ask money from my mother.

He was so caring about my mother that when I was talking to him two days before his death, he appeared worried about the tough time she was going through. At that time, my eldest Khalama was at a clinic and my mother spent the night at her sister's bedside at night, came home in the morning, prepared meal for Abba, ran the family and then went back to the clinic in the evening. He was also a caring brother, so much so that that he totally supported his elder brother's family financially from the early 1960s' and took care of his two nephews when they were orphans.

Another noble quality was that he was ever grateful to those who helped him in his early days of struggle. Sometimes, he had difference of opinion with them, but not for a moment did he forget the kindness he got from them. Abba used to remember how one of our relatives once asked him to get off from a car as there were too many people; on several occasions I tried to find out who the person was but his reply with a usual smile was that it was not important to point out a person.

Abba preached peace and practiced peace himself throughout his life. When the end came he passed away very peacefully remembering Allah (SWT) and his messenger Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) without causing hardship to anybody. He was laid to rest in his beloved village beside the Mosque he established in 1968.