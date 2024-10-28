Advisor to the Ministry of Home Affairs Inspects Fire Service Department

Honourable Advisor to Home Ministry Lt. Gen. Md. Jahangir Alam Chowdhury (retd.) visited the Fire Service and Civil Defense Directorate. When the advisor arrived at the fire service headquarters at 9 am on Monday, October 28, he was welcomed by the director general of the department, Brigadier General Muhammad Zaheed Kamal, NDC, AFWC, PSC. Then, a group of intelligent firemen saluted the Honourable Advisor. After receiving the greeting, the Honourable Advisor inspected the fire fighting and rescue equipment, vehicles, and pumps of the Fire Service and Civil Defense. During this time, he listened with interest to the description of the scope and benefits of various equipment.

Then, the Honourable Home Affairs Advisor exchanged skills with the officials present in the conference room of the Directorate. Director General of the Directorate Brigadier General