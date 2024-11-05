Advertising Agencies Association of Bangladesh forms new executive committee

The Advertising Agencies Association of Bangladesh (AAAB) has formed a new seven-member executive committee, with Mr. Sanaul Arefin and Syed Ahsanul Apon elected as President and General Secretary, respectively. 

The committee's other positions include Nazim Farhan Chowdhury as Vice President, Sarah Ali as Treasurer, M A Maruf as Joint Secretary, and Meherun Nesa Islam and Dr. Muhammad Risalat Siddique as members.

This new leadership was elected during the AAAB's annual general meeting (AGM), recently held in Banani. The AGM, presided over by outgoing AAAB President Ramendu Majumdar and conducted by General Secretary Munir Ahmed Khan, brought together around 60 representatives from established and emerging advertising agencies. Notable industry veterans such as Geeti Ara Safia Chowdhury, Sara Zaker, and Kazi Wahidul Alam were also present. The meeting began with a minute of silence to honor the martyrs of anti-discrimination movements and pay respects to industry icons, Ali Zaker and Reza Ali.

The new committee's goals include expanding AAAB's membership, enhancing its organizational structure, and fostering greater inclusivity in the advertising sector. With the advertising industry in Bangladesh evolving rapidly since independence, AAAB aims to adapt to global trends, especially with a rising focus on digital media.

Moving forward, the committee plans to strengthen collaboration among agencies, engage with government stakeholders on industry matters, and support local agencies in exploring international markets. By broadening the industry's scope, the AAAB aims to contribute to foreign currency earnings and further promote Bangladesh's advertising talent abroad.

Established in 1978, the AAAB represents agencies in television, print, digital, event, outdoor, and activation advertising. Membership is open to directors or proprietors of registered advertising agencies in Bangladesh, fostering unified growth across the industry.

