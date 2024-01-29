Advancing knowledge through symbiosis: ULAB & ABT signs MoU

University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh's Center for Innovation and Technology (CIT) and Alo Bhubon Trust (ABT) have formalised a strategic partnership through a MoU, focusing on joint initiatives for the next five years.

Initiatives include a 3-month certificate course, curricular development for Medical Physics and Biomedical Engineering, joint research, and the co-supervision of theses, reads a press release.

The collaboration also extends to the exchange of academic materials and engagement in health, education, and renewable energy projects.

Dr. M. Mofazzal Hossain, dean, of the School of Science and Engineering, ULAB, penned the agreement with Prof. Golam Abu Zakaria, founder chairman, Alo Bhubon Trust, at the ULAB campus.

Prof. Imran Rahman, vice-chancellor, of ULAB, Dr Jude William Genilo, Pro-VC, ULAB, Dr. Hasin Anupama of ABT and other distinguished guests from both organisations were present at the event.