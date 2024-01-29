Advancing knowledge through symbiosis: ULAB & ABT signs MoU

Corporates

Press Release
29 January, 2024, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2024, 12:43 pm

Advancing knowledge through symbiosis: ULAB & ABT signs MoU

Press Release
29 January, 2024, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2024, 12:43 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh's Center for Innovation and Technology (CIT) and Alo Bhubon Trust (ABT) have formalised a strategic partnership through a MoU, focusing on joint initiatives for the next five years. 

Initiatives include a 3-month certificate course, curricular development for Medical Physics and Biomedical Engineering, joint research, and the co-supervision of theses, reads a press release. 

The collaboration also extends to the exchange of academic materials and engagement in health, education, and renewable energy projects. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Dr. M. Mofazzal Hossain, dean, of the School of Science and Engineering, ULAB, penned the agreement with Prof. Golam Abu Zakaria, founder chairman, Alo Bhubon Trust, at the ULAB campus. 

Prof. Imran Rahman, vice-chancellor, of ULAB, Dr Jude William Genilo, Pro-VC, ULAB, Dr. Hasin Anupama of ABT and other distinguished guests from both organisations were present at the event.

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Photo: Collected

The four best alternatives to gas stoves

2h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Vera Ink x Akangkha introduces Gratitude Journal for mindful living

2h | Brands
WCNSF: Gaza&#039;s devastating new acronym for wounded children with no surviving family. Photo: Reuters

Imagine

5h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Gear up for safety: Top 5 certified motorcycle helmets

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

'Icon of the seas' world's largest cruise ship

'Icon of the seas' world's largest cruise ship

58m | Videos
One Bangladeshi and 22 Indian crew rescued from British tanker

One Bangladeshi and 22 Indian crew rescued from British tanker

1h | Videos
A fairytale day in the life of Shamar Joseph

A fairytale day in the life of Shamar Joseph

15h | Videos
How the iPhone became one of the best-selling products of all time?

How the iPhone became one of the best-selling products of all time?

2h | Videos