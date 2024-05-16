Advancements in Biological Sciences: Join our expert-led webinar

16 May, 2024, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2024, 01:13 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Asian University for Women has organized a 1-hour webinar session on 19 May from 5pm to 6pm through Zoom and Facebook. A highly relevant topic for today's fast-changing world, "Biological Sciences," will be discussed. 

This webinar will be conducted by Professor AKM Moniruzzaman Mollah, currently a professor in the Department of Biological Sciences at the Asian University for Women (AUW), Chattogram, Bangladesh, reads a press release. 

Professor Mollah holds a B.A. in Biology from Illinois Wesleyan University, USA, and a Ph.D. in Molecular Biology from the University of Notre Dame, USA. He continued his academic career as a post-doctoral fellow in the Department of Biochemistry at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, USA.

Additionally, Dr. Ayan Roy, Assistant Professor of Bioinformatics at AUW, will be speaking. He obtained his Ph.D. from the University of North Bengal, India, and completed postdoctoral research at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. He is a computational biologist with 13 years of experience in sequence analysis, multi-omics data analysis, evolutionary modeling, and computer-aided drug design.

Another speaker on the panel is Dr. Ayan Saha, an Assistant Professor of Bioinformatics at AUW. He graduated with a BSc (Hons.) in Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology from the University of Chittagong and obtained a degree in Translational Oncology from the University of Hull, UK, in 2015. Mr. Ayan went to Australia to begin his doctoral research at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) and completed his Ph.D. in Medicine from the University of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia.

Our AUW alumna and current Senior Instructor, Ms. Ashfeen Aribea, will also speak at this webinar. She holds a B.Sc. in Biological Science from Asian University for Women, Chittagong, Bangladesh, and an M.Sc. in Molecular Biology from Vrije Universiteit Brussels, Belgium. Her areas of interest include stem cell proliferation, regulation, and gene expression at the molecular level. She has researched "Differentiation Potential of Individual Human Pluripotent Stem Cell Lines: Mesoderm and Ectoderm."

The webinar will be moderated by Mr. Suman Chatterjee, Interim Dean of Students, AUW. Those who wish to participate must register at https://forms.gle/nxuT2mZ6MYQGgmXk9 or email us at [email protected] / 01958509005 / 01926673016.

The admission process for the Fall 2024 session at Asian University for Women is now open. The deadline for application submission is Friday, May 31st. This university has approximately 1700 students from 19 countries, and its graduates are entering distinguished careers in national and international organizations. For more information, visit our website: www.asian-university.org.
 

