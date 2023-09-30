ADUST organises seminar on Climate Smart and Gardening in Dhaka

Department of Agribusiness, Atish Dipankar University of Science & Technology and Department of Aquaculture, Bangladesh Agriculture University, Mymensingh jointly organised a seminar on 'Climate Smart and Gardening with the Traditional System to grow fish and vegetable in Dhaka on 30 September, at ADUST Auditorium.

ADUST Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Md Jahangir Alam presided over the programme as the Chief Guest, reads a press release. Advocate Liakat Sikdar was present at the event.

Professor Dr Md Abdus Salam, Dept of Aquaculture, BAU, Mymensignh was present as the keynote presenter.

Garzon Delvaux Pedro, FAO Food Systems, project manager, Timothy J. Krupnik, Agronomist, CIMMYT, and Farhana Ibrahim, Program Officer, International Potato Center, Bangladesh were also present as special guests. The University's Treasurer, Registrar, Deans of various Faculties, Advisors, Chairman, Coordinators, Teachers, Students, Officers, and staff were also present at the seminar.