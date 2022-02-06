Adnan Fibre to set up backward linkage industry in IEPZ

Corporates

TBS Report
06 February, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2022, 03:55 pm

Related News

Adnan Fibre to set up backward linkage industry in IEPZ

TBS Report
06 February, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2022, 03:55 pm
Adnan Fibre to set up backward linkage industry in IEPZ

Adnan Fibre Limited, a Bangladeshi company, is going to establish a backward linkage industry in Ishwardi Export Processing Zone (IEPZ). 

The company will invest $ 20.66 million to produce 25,000 metric tonnes of Polyester Staple Fibre (PSF) annually, read a press release. 

Some 514 Bangladeshi nationals will get employment opportunity in this factory. 

Adnan Fibre company will produce PSF from the PET Flex (PET Bottle) which will be collected locally. This will ultimately help to prevent environment pollution. It is the first such type of factory in IEPZ and will be the second in EPZs under BEPZA.  

BEPZA always encourages to establish such kind of backward linkage industries in EPZs import substitute products.

Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) and Adnan Fibre Limited signed an agreement to this effect today (6 February) at BEPZA Complex in Dhaka. 

Member (investment promotion) of BEPZA Ali Reza Mazid and Managing Director of Adnan Fibre Kh Adnan Mehmood signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations. The Executive Chairman of BEPZA Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, ndc, psc witnessed the signing ceremony. 

Among others, member (engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, executive director (administration) Md Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, executive director (public relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir and executive director (enterprise services) Md Khorshid Alam and executive director (security) Lt Col ASM Quamruzzaman, PBGM of BEPZA were present on the occasion. 
 

BEPZA / Ishwardi Export Processing Zone (IEPZ)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Jessica Minh Anh on her visit to the show site at Costa Toscana. Photo: Courtesy

J Spring Fashion Show 2022: World's first sustainable oceanic catwalk

42m | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Bank fraud: No loopholes in the system, problem lies with people

3h | Interviews
Men rocking the classic club black shirts by RulMaker Shirts. Photo: Courtesy

RulMaker Shirts: Where fitting is top priority

5h | Mode
Shajgoj co-founders Nazmul Sheikh, Sinthia Sharmin Islam and Milky Mahmud. Photo: Courtesy

Shajgoj: How an engineer built the country’s largest beauty products platform

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Moroccan boy stuck in well dies

Moroccan boy stuck in well dies

47m | Videos
Chess Puzzle Solved After 150 Years

Chess Puzzle Solved After 150 Years

52m | Videos
Flowers arrive a month early in UK, study finds

Flowers arrive a month early in UK, study finds

19h | Videos
China joins Russia in opposing Nato expansion

China joins Russia in opposing Nato expansion

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

4
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

5
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'

6
Picture: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin/TBS
Supplement

Chattogram becoming a business hub of South Asia