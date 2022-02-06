Adnan Fibre to set up backward linkage industry in IEPZ

Adnan Fibre Limited, a Bangladeshi company, is going to establish a backward linkage industry in Ishwardi Export Processing Zone (IEPZ).

The company will invest $ 20.66 million to produce 25,000 metric tonnes of Polyester Staple Fibre (PSF) annually, read a press release.

Some 514 Bangladeshi nationals will get employment opportunity in this factory.

Adnan Fibre company will produce PSF from the PET Flex (PET Bottle) which will be collected locally. This will ultimately help to prevent environment pollution. It is the first such type of factory in IEPZ and will be the second in EPZs under BEPZA.

BEPZA always encourages to establish such kind of backward linkage industries in EPZs import substitute products.

Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) and Adnan Fibre Limited signed an agreement to this effect today (6 February) at BEPZA Complex in Dhaka.

Member (investment promotion) of BEPZA Ali Reza Mazid and Managing Director of Adnan Fibre Kh Adnan Mehmood signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations. The Executive Chairman of BEPZA Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, ndc, psc witnessed the signing ceremony.

Among others, member (engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, executive director (administration) Md Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, executive director (public relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir and executive director (enterprise services) Md Khorshid Alam and executive director (security) Lt Col ASM Quamruzzaman, PBGM of BEPZA were present on the occasion.

