ADN Telecom Limited holds 18th AGM

TBS Report
15 December, 2021, 11:30 am
The 18th Annual General Meeting of ADN Telecom Limited, one of the leading internet & telecommunications service provider in the country was held on a digital platform on Tuesday.

Company Secretary Mohammad Monir Hossain, FCS conducted the meeting chaired by Asif Mahmood, Chairman of ADN Telecom, said a press release. 

During the meeting, the financial performance of the company in the last financial year and other pre-determined agendas were discussed in detail.

 In addition, with the consent of the shareholders, 10 percent cash dividend declared by the company authorities was approved.

Company's directors- Md. Moinul Islam, Md. Mahfuz Ali Sohel, Niaz Ahmed, Waqar Ahmed Choudhury, Independent Directors Ghulam Rasool and Khondkar Atique-e-Rabbani, Managing Director Henry Hilton, Board Advisor Zahir Ahmed and Chief Financial Officer of the company Mohammed Abdul Alim, FCA, CISA were present at the program.
 

