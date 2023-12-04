ADN Telecom Limited convened its 20th Annual General Meeting 

The 20th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of ADN Telecom Limited, a leading company in the information technology and telecommunication sector, took place digitally on December 4th. Asif Mahmood, Chairman of the Board of Directors chaired the meeting.

Distinguished attendees included Company Directors Md. Moinul Islam, Md. Mahfuz Ali Sohel, Waqar Ahmad Choudhury, Independent Directors Khondkar Atiqu-e-Rabbani and Md. Maruf, Managing Director Henry Hilton, Honorable Advisors of the Board Md. Ziaul Haque Khandaker and Shahriar Akbar Chowdhury, and the company's Chief Financial Officer, Mohammad Nazim Uddin.

The Company Secretary Md. Monir Hossain, FCS, recorded the proceeding of the meeting. The Managing Director, Henry Hilton, in his welcome remarks, expressed his gratitude to the shareholders for attending the meeting virtually. Discussions in the AGM centered on the company's operations and audited financial statements for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

The chairman, managing director, and CFO responded to shareholders' queries and provided insights and comments on the affairs of the Company.

The shareholders present expressed their contentment at the company's favourable business and financial performance in the fiscal year 2022-23 and extended gratitude to all the stakeholders including the Chairman and Directors of the board as well as employees across all levels.

Several agenda items were approved, including the audited accounts for the financial year 2022-23, 15% cash dividend payment, and other crucial matters such as the proposed acquisition of land at Dhaka Madani Avenue.

The AGM concluded by conveying heartfelt appreciation to the esteemed shareholders and stakeholders of ADN Telecom Limited, along with optimism about the company's positive growth in the future.