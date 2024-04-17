ADN Telecom inks agreement with Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority

Corporates

Press Release
17 April, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2024, 10:11 pm

Related News

ADN Telecom inks agreement with Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority

Press Release
17 April, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2024, 10:11 pm
ADN Telecom inks agreement with Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority

ADN Telecom has announced a significant step forward in its mission with the signing with Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority of allotment of land in favor of the company.

In this regard an agreement was signed on Tuesday, 16th March 2024 at the premises of Hi-Tech Park Authority, Dhaka, reads a press release.

In the presence of  Mr. GSM Jafarullah, ndc -Managing Director of Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority; Mr. Henry Hilton, Managing Director of ADN Telecom and Mr. Md. Mahfuzull Kabir, Deputy Director of the Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority; signed the agreement for their respective organization.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Through this landmark agreement, ADN Telecom has been allotted a 1.75 Acre land on a long-term lease at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Hi-Tech Park, Sylhet. This land will serve as the foundation for ADNTel's initiative to establish a state-of-the-art international standard manufacturing facility.

The decision to set up operations at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Hi-Tech Park reflects ADN Telecom's strategic vision to capitalize on the myriad benefits associated with this prestigious location. It underscores our commitment to developing an international standard facility capable of delivering high-quality products and services, thereby not only meeting market demands but also contributing to the country's growth and development.

During the session from Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority Md. Tabibur Rahman, Director, Admin and Finance, Barrister Md. Golam Sorwar Bhuiyan,  Director, Technical, Shahriar Al Hassan, Assistant Director, Investment, A.K.A.M. Fazlul Hoque-Project Director, Md. Mostafa Kamal- Project Director and from ADN Telecom Mr. Md. Ziaul Haque, Director & Chief Business Officer, Md. Monir Hossain, Company Secretary, Md. Shihab Uddin, Head of Administration and along with the other senior officials of both organizations were present.

ADN Telecom

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Stranded in though sits an elderly woman in Geneva Camp. Photo: Anwar Ehtesham

Echoes of exile: Stories from Geneva Camp's heart

5h | In Focus
Attendees walk past signage for the IMF and World Bank spring meetings outside the IMF HQ in Washington, DC on 15 April. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

The Bretton Woods institutions we need

10h | Panorama
Eco Network collaborated with ethnic minority community of Bandarban and installed solar power plants to promote renewable energy. PHOTO: COURTESY

Meet the trailblazing Bangladeshi ‘Diana Legacy Award’ winners

11h | Pursuit
A customer looks at liquor bottles for purchase at a store in Gurugram, India on 11 December 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS

Young adults are drinking less in global north, but more in global south

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Xavi furious at referee as Barcelona knocked out by PSG

Xavi furious at referee as Barcelona knocked out by PSG

25m | Videos
What the City Bank MD says about the merger

What the City Bank MD says about the merger

3h | Videos
Israel spent about 39 times more money than Iran to repel attacks

Israel spent about 39 times more money than Iran to repel attacks

3h | Videos
Dubai submerged in floods as UAE gets over a year’s worth of rain in hours

Dubai submerged in floods as UAE gets over a year’s worth of rain in hours

5h | Videos