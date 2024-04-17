ADN Telecom inks agreement with Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority

ADN Telecom has announced a significant step forward in its mission with the signing with Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority of allotment of land in favor of the company.

In this regard an agreement was signed on Tuesday, 16th March 2024 at the premises of Hi-Tech Park Authority, Dhaka, reads a press release.

In the presence of Mr. GSM Jafarullah, ndc -Managing Director of Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority; Mr. Henry Hilton, Managing Director of ADN Telecom and Mr. Md. Mahfuzull Kabir, Deputy Director of the Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority; signed the agreement for their respective organization.

Through this landmark agreement, ADN Telecom has been allotted a 1.75 Acre land on a long-term lease at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Hi-Tech Park, Sylhet. This land will serve as the foundation for ADNTel's initiative to establish a state-of-the-art international standard manufacturing facility.

The decision to set up operations at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Hi-Tech Park reflects ADN Telecom's strategic vision to capitalize on the myriad benefits associated with this prestigious location. It underscores our commitment to developing an international standard facility capable of delivering high-quality products and services, thereby not only meeting market demands but also contributing to the country's growth and development.

During the session from Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority Md. Tabibur Rahman, Director, Admin and Finance, Barrister Md. Golam Sorwar Bhuiyan, Director, Technical, Shahriar Al Hassan, Assistant Director, Investment, A.K.A.M. Fazlul Hoque-Project Director, Md. Mostafa Kamal- Project Director and from ADN Telecom Mr. Md. Ziaul Haque, Director & Chief Business Officer, Md. Monir Hossain, Company Secretary, Md. Shihab Uddin, Head of Administration and along with the other senior officials of both organizations were present.