ADN Telecom holds 19th AGM

The 19th AGM of internet & telecommunications service provider ADN Telecom Ltd was held virtually on Wednesday (7 December).

Company Secretary Mohammad Monir Hossain conducted the meeting chaired by Asif Mahmood, chairman of ADN Telecom, reads a press release.

During the meeting, the financial performance of the company in the last financial year and other pre-determined agendas were discussed in detail.

In addition, with the consent of the shareholders, 10% Cash Dividend declared by the company authorities was approved and the amended "Utilisation and Time Extension of IPO fund" as special agenda was unanimously approved by the meeting.

Company's directors Md Moinul Islam, Md Mahfuz Ali Sohel and Niaz Ahmed; Independent Directors Ghulam Rasool and Khondkar Atique-e-Rabbani; Managing Director Henry Hilton, Board Advisor Zahir Ahmed and Chief Financial Officer of the company Mohammed Abdul Alim were present at the meeting.