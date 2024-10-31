ADN Telecom expands at Kaliakoir Hi-Tech Park for Advanced Manufacturing Facility

Corporates

Press Release
31 October, 2024, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2024, 12:19 pm

Related News

ADN Telecom expands at Kaliakoir Hi-Tech Park for Advanced Manufacturing Facility

Press Release
31 October, 2024, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2024, 12:19 pm
ADN Telecom expands at Kaliakoir Hi-Tech Park for Advanced Manufacturing Facility

ADN Telecom Ltd. has strengthened its commitment to advancing Bangladesh's technology sector by entering a new lease agreement with the Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority under the Information and Communication Technology Division of the Ministry of Post, Telecommunications, and Information Technology.

This strategic agreement grants ADN Telecom nearly one acre of land on a long-term lease at the prestigious Kaliakoir Hi-Tech Park in Gazipur. This marks a significant step forward in the company's expansion and innovation plans.

This newly acquired site is poised to become the foundation for ADN Telecom's vision of fostering technological growth through a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility that produces IT/ITES devices, software, IoT solutions, and AI-based electronic components. Establishing operations within the Hi-Tech Park reflects ADN Telecom's strategy to leverage this ideal location,  known for its robust infrastructure and innovation-focused ecosystem.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Earlier this year, ADN Telecom also secured a lease at Hi-Tech Park Sylhet, underscoring its expansive growth strategy and dedication to becoming a leading technology enabler in the ICT industry.

The formal signing ceremony took place on October 28, 2024, at the Hi-Tech Park Authority's office. Mr. Shahriar Al Hassan, Deputy Director of Procurement (Additional Charge) at the Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority, and Mr Henry Hilton, Managing Director of ADN Telecom Ltd., along with senior officials from both organizations, attended.

Mr. Hilton remarked, "This collaboration underscores our shared commitment to advancing Bangladesh's ICT industry, creating high-quality, market-ready products, and fostering national economic growth and development."

#ADN / #tbs / #corporate

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

PHOTO: Abu Saeed Miad

Hyundai Stargazer launched: Tk36.5 lakh, five year coverage and buyback

15h | Wheels
Jahangirnagar University students brought out a procession demanding a ban on student politics on the campus on 20 September. Photo: TBS

What happened to banning political party-based politics on campus?

18h | Panorama
The Spiti Valley in Manali is famous for its view and vast mountains. Photos: Courtesy

Covering the ‘Himachal Circuit’ on a budget

19h | Explorer
During Eid, Puja and other holiday seasons, the coolies earn more as more people travel by trains. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Kamlapur’s coolies chug along as times speed up around them

18h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Army, police vehicles torched in Kochukhet amid RMG workers' protest

Army, police vehicles torched in Kochukhet amid RMG workers' protest

18m | Videos
The Lebanese Prime Minister said that the ceasefire is coming soon

The Lebanese Prime Minister said that the ceasefire is coming soon

33m | Videos
Mob justice is not acceptable, every crime must be investigated: Volker Turk

Mob justice is not acceptable, every crime must be investigated: Volker Turk

58m | Videos
The all-new Hyundai Stargazer official unveil at Media Meet

The all-new Hyundai Stargazer official unveil at Media Meet

1h | Videos