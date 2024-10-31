ADN Telecom expands at Kaliakoir Hi-Tech Park for Advanced Manufacturing Facility

ADN Telecom Ltd. has strengthened its commitment to advancing Bangladesh's technology sector by entering a new lease agreement with the Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority under the Information and Communication Technology Division of the Ministry of Post, Telecommunications, and Information Technology.

This strategic agreement grants ADN Telecom nearly one acre of land on a long-term lease at the prestigious Kaliakoir Hi-Tech Park in Gazipur. This marks a significant step forward in the company's expansion and innovation plans.

This newly acquired site is poised to become the foundation for ADN Telecom's vision of fostering technological growth through a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility that produces IT/ITES devices, software, IoT solutions, and AI-based electronic components. Establishing operations within the Hi-Tech Park reflects ADN Telecom's strategy to leverage this ideal location, known for its robust infrastructure and innovation-focused ecosystem.

Earlier this year, ADN Telecom also secured a lease at Hi-Tech Park Sylhet, underscoring its expansive growth strategy and dedication to becoming a leading technology enabler in the ICT industry.

The formal signing ceremony took place on October 28, 2024, at the Hi-Tech Park Authority's office. Mr. Shahriar Al Hassan, Deputy Director of Procurement (Additional Charge) at the Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority, and Mr Henry Hilton, Managing Director of ADN Telecom Ltd., along with senior officials from both organizations, attended.

Mr. Hilton remarked, "This collaboration underscores our shared commitment to advancing Bangladesh's ICT industry, creating high-quality, market-ready products, and fostering national economic growth and development."