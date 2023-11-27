ADN Telecom and its two subsidiaries forge strategic partnership with Nakanishi Sangyo, Good Create 

Press Release
27 November, 2023, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2023, 10:16 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

ADN Telecom, ADN DigiNet, and ADN Technologies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Japan-based Nakanishi Sangyo Company Limited and Good Create Company Limited.The signing ceremony held at ADN Group Headquarters (RCC Tower, Mohakhali, Dhaka).

The MOU effective from 26 November, outlines a comprehensive framework for cooperation in various business sectors.The primary objectives of this partnership include the facilitation of outsourcing business activities from Japan to Bangladesh, joint projects to contribute to socio-economic development, and the introduction of Japanese software and machinery into the Bangladeshi market for technological advancement. 

The collaboration, governed by mutually agreed terms and conditions, signifies a commitment to innovation, knowledge exchange, and exploring new business opportunities. ADN Group looks forward to leveraging the strengths of each organisation to drive positive economic impact and technological progress.

Nakanishi Kazuhiro, President, Nakanishi Sangyo Co. Ltd., Yamamoto Masahiro, President, Good Create Co. Ltd., Takeshi Matsuura, President, Partner Company of Nakanishi Sangyo, Md. Ashraf Uddin, Consultant, Overseas Project, Nakanishi Sangyo Co. Ltd., Asif Mahmood, Chairman, ADN Group, Henry Hilton, Managing Director, ADN Telecom Ltd., Md. Ziaul Haque, Chief Business Officer, ADN Telecom Ltd., A. M. Ehsanul Haque, CEO, ADN Technologies Ltd., and Sohael Reza, CEO, ADN DigiNet Ltd. were present at the programme.

