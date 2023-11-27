ADN Telecom, ADN DigiNet, and ADN Technologies signs MoU with Japan-based Nakanishi Sangyo Company Limited

27 November, 2023, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2023, 01:07 pm

ADN Telecom, ADN DigiNet, and ADN Technologies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Japan-based Nakanishi Sangyo Company Limited and Good Create Company Limited. 

The signing ceremony held at ADN Group Headquarters (RCC Tower, Mohakhali, Dhaka) this noon, reads a press release. 

The MOU effective from 26 November 2023, outlines a comprehensive framework for cooperation in various business sectors. 

The primary objectives of this partnership include the facilitation of outsourcing business activities from Japan to Bangladesh, joint projects to contribute to socio-economic development, and the introduction of Japanese software and machinery into the Bangladeshi market for technological advancement. 

The collaboration, governed by mutually agreed terms and conditions, signifies a commitment to innovation, knowledge exchange, and exploring new business opportunities. ADN Group looks forward to leveraging the strengths of each organization to drive positive economic impact and technological progress.

Nakanishi Kazuhiro, president, Nakanishi Sangyo Co. Ltd., Yamamoto Masahiro, president, Good Create Co. Ltd., Takeshi Matsuura, president, partner company of Nakanishi Sangyo, Md. Ashraf Uddin, consultant, Overseas Project, Nakanishi Sangyo Co. Ltd., Asif Mahmood, Chairman, ADN Group, Henry Hilton, managing director, ADN Telecom Ltd., Md. Ziaul Haque, chief business officer, ADN Telecom Ltd., A. M. Ehsanul Haque, CEO, ADN Technologies Ltd., and Sohael Reza, CEO, of ADN DigiNet Ltd. were present at the programme.

 

